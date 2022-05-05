Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director William H. Schumann Sells 3,856 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

