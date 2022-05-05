Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
AVT stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $46.85.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
