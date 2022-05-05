aWSB (aWSB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,086.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a market capitalization of $158,737.14 and $22,086.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $25.97 or 0.00070249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00218437 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00467513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039136 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,546.70 or 1.96261172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

