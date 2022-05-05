Azuki Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $320,044.84 and $137.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00216869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00462481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,676.78 or 1.97628937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.