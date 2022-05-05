Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.90.

AZRE opened at $14.98 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.