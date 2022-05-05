B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 530,586 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. DocGo comprises 2.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 788,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

