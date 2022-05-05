B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

ISLE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.