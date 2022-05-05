B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $4.37 Million in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Thermon Group makes up about 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 76,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $510.59 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Thermon Group Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.