B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $895,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 1,124,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

