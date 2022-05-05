B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 81,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. James River Group comprises approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 200,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

James River Group Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.