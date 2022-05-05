B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 741,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 5.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $139,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,651,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,936,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 296,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 108,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,431. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.