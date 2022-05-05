B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 520,950 Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 32,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.39. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Repro Med Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

