B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 117.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 177,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 463,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $988.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

