B. Riley Lowers Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $50.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
