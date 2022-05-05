B. Riley Lowers Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $50.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

