B. Riley Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $80.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

