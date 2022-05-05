Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Zscaler by 600.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $208.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.