Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.