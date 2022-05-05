Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,103.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,183.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,324.88.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.