Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.