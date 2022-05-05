Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 210,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

