Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,542 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Textron worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

