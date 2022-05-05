Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

NYSE HSY opened at $225.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $165.94 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

