Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $537.51 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $479.10 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,995 shares of company stock worth $5,387,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

