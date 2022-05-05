Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.65. 94,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. Balchem has a twelve month low of $118.71 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,699,000 after purchasing an additional 93,909 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

