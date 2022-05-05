Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.03.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$11.67 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.14 and a 1 year high of C$24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

