Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 684,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.80.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

