Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 684,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.80.
BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
