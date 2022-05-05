Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Danaher makes up approximately 4.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $190,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $8.12 on Wednesday, reaching $256.63. 2,869,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average is $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

