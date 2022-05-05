Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,505 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,565. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

