Bancreek Capital Management LP Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $253.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

