Barclays Raises Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target to $14.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR opened at $9.41 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.