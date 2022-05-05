Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPOGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 389 ($4.86).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 170.22 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.80.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

