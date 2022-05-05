Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 389 ($4.86).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 170.22 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.80.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

