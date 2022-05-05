Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 627,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,313. The stock has a market cap of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Barings BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 883.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

