Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of research firms have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.
Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 627,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,313. The stock has a market cap of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Barings BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 883.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Barings BDC (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
