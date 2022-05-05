Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

