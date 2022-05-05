BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) vs. Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Head to Head Survey

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Truxton pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Truxton and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and BayCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.20 $14.54 million $5.40 12.92 BayCom $92.88 million 3.29 $20.69 million $2.02 11.06

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 38.21% N/A N/A BayCom 22.74% 8.80% 0.96%

Summary

BayCom beats Truxton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services; estate and lending services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 34 full service branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

