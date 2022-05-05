BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.68-24.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.21 billion.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 1,138,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.