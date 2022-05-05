BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.68-24.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.21 billion.
Shares of BCE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 1,138,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $59.34.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.