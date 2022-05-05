Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 46,241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

