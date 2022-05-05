Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $88.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

BDC traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 13,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Belden by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

