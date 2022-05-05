Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

BLCM stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.