Benchmark Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $805.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $825.00 to $805.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $448.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

