Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

NYSE:CAT traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

