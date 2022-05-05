Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

BNFT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,104. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 8,959 shares valued at $111,210. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $120,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

