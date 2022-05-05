Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

ETR:SHL opened at €51.98 ($54.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($71.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

