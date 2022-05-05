Berry Data Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,410.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $589,811.30 and $62,410.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

