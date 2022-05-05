Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,727. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.