Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,727. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

