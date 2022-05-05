Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

