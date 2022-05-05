Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.46

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 8280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The firm has a market cap of $887.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

