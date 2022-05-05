Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,436 ($17.94). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,366 ($17.06), with a volume of 454,157 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.49) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.24) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,628.75 ($20.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

