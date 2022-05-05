Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BILI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 7,528,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,246,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

