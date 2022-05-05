BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 349,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BIMI International Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIMI International Medical by 93.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in BIMI International Medical by 314.3% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BIMI International Medical during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.