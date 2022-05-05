Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.42

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $42,307.62 and approximately $40,565.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00216179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00436839 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,316.37 or 1.82891892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.